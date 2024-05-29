Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 681 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 681 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 681.19 points, a negative change of 0.90 per cent, closing at 74,836.30 points against 75,517.49 points the previous day.

A total of 408,073,662 shares valuing Rs 16.500 billion were traded during the day as compared to 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion the previous day.

As many as 405 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 85 of them recorded gains and 277 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 43 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 38,647,880 shares at Rs 4.

91 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 22,383,107 shares at Rs 1.34 per share and Dewan Motors with 19,354,593 shares at Rs 41.42 per share.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 60.83 per share price, closing at Rs 889.25, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with a Rs 43.83 rise in its per share price to Rs 918.63.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 113.80 per share closing at Rs 1,358.70, followed by Hallmark Compnay Limited with a Rs 45.27 decline to close at Rs 534.26.

