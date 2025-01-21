Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 802 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:23 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 802 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 802.56 points, a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 115,042.25 points as compared to 115,844.82 points on the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 802.56 points, a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 115,042.25 points as compared to 115,844.82 points on the last trading day.

A total of 767,270,814 shares were traded during the day as compared to 675,046,602 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs31.825 billion against Rs. 37.533 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,135 of them recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 114,034,653 shares at Rs 7.29 per share, Bank Makramah with 69,476,357 shares at Rs.3.53 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 64,227,770 shares at Rs.1.78 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs121.84 per share closing at Rs 3,108.52 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 94.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,194.94.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.299.49 per share price, closing at Rs 21,550.01, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 43.88 rise in its per share price to Rs.526.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to sti ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..

5 minutes ago
 Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas figh ..

Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight

7 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Counci ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

40 minutes ago
 WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakehold ..

WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sect ..

10 minutes ago
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 Syrians return to homes devastated by war

Syrians return to homes devastated by war

10 minutes ago
 University of Engineering and Technology (UET) mov ..

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) moving towards ERP, Student Lifec ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

1 hour ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

1 hour ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business