PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 802 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:23 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 802.56 points, a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 115,042.25 points as compared to 115,844.82 points on the last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 802.56 points, a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 115,042.25 points as compared to 115,844.82 points on the last trading day.
A total of 767,270,814 shares were traded during the day as compared to 675,046,602 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs31.825 billion against Rs. 37.533 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,135 of them recorded gains and 266 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 49 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 114,034,653 shares at Rs 7.29 per share, Bank Makramah with 69,476,357 shares at Rs.3.53 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 64,227,770 shares at Rs.1.78 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs121.84 per share closing at Rs 3,108.52 whereas runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 94.94 rise in its share price to close at Rs.9,194.94.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.299.49 per share price, closing at Rs 21,550.01, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 43.88 rise in its per share price to Rs.526.08.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..
Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight
Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council
Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..
UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sect ..
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Syrians return to homes devastated by war
University of Engineering and Technology (UET) moving towards ERP, Student Lifec ..
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
More Stories From Business
-
First session of 'Pakistan-Cambodia Joint Trade Committee' strengthens economic ties35 minutes ago
-
WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sectors10 minutes ago
-
KP Govt launches 'BizHub' portal to empower SMEs45 minutes ago
-
HCCI organizes seminar on import and export45 minutes ago
-
ICCI President for involving business Community in decision-making to boost economic growth55 minutes ago
-
Commerce Minister, Cambodian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 300 per tola1 hour ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 802 points2 minutes ago
-
Textile exports up by 9.67pc to $9.084b in 1st half2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets sights on sustainable growth at WEF 20253 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 minutes ago