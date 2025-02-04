Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 809 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing, 809.63 points, a negative change of 0.72 percent, closing at 111,935.38 points as compared to 112,745.01 points on the last trading day.

A total of 436,325,053 shares were traded during the day as compared to 401,456,556 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.225 billion against Rs20.351 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 129 of them recorded gains and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 54,615,977 shares at Rs 1.58 per share, Cnergyico PK with 21,090,416 shares at Rs.7.49 per share and K-Electric Limited with 20,621,518 shares at Rs.4.43 per share.

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs78.01 per share closing at Rs1,140.96 whereas runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with Rs 28.54 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,968.16.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.86.15 per share price, closing at

Rs 9,397.18, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 39.64 decline in its per share price to Rs.1,165.68.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..

7 minutes ago
 RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event f ..

RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses

37 minutes ago
 UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Mi ..

UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..

37 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA gr ..

Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth

52 minutes ago
 MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital tr ..

MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation

52 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..

1 hour ago
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

2 hours ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business