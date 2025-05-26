Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 881 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 881.55 points, a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 118,221.12 points as compared to 119,102.67 points on the last trading day.

A total of 635,535,311 shares were traded during the day as compared to 338,003,666 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.576 billion against Rs 18.511 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 246,932,360 shares at Rs 5.

72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 36,720,714 shares at Rs 1.27 per share and Telecard Limited with 30,010,235 shares at Rs 8.22 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,006.32 per share closing at Rs22,069.53 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 190.61 rise in its share price to close at Rs 2,096.70

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 72.36 per share price, closing at Rs 10,755.23, whereas the runner-up Sazgar Engineering Workds Limited with Rs 36.29 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,216.17.

