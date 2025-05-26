PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 881 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 881.55 points, a negative change of 0.74 percent, closing at 118,221.12 points as compared to 119,102.67 points on the last trading day.
A total of 635,535,311 shares were traded during the day as compared to 338,003,666 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.576 billion against Rs 18.511 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 467 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains and 235 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 246,932,360 shares at Rs 5.
72 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 36,720,714 shares at Rs 1.27 per share and Telecard Limited with 30,010,235 shares at Rs 8.22 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,006.32 per share closing at Rs22,069.53 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 190.61 rise in its share price to close at Rs 2,096.70
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 72.36 per share price, closing at Rs 10,755.23, whereas the runner-up Sazgar Engineering Workds Limited with Rs 36.29 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,216.17.
Recent Stories
From Orchard to Oblivion: How Federal Excise Duty Is Crippling Fruit Farmers in ..
Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years
UAE hosts Artemis Accords workshop with representatives from 30 countries
Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 5 million visitors
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Brazilian Business Council
World Utilities Congress opens tomorrow in Abu Dhabi
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 881 points3 minutes ago
-
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency2 hours ago
-
Navigating high inflation & slow growth: How ECB policy shapes the eurozone’s timid progress4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 20258 hours ago
-
Philippines envoy ask for strengthening, Pak-Philippines cultural, economic ties22 hours ago
-
WCCIS, TDAP hold workshop23 hours ago
-
Govt allocates 2,000 MW in first phase for bitcoin mining1 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 20251 day ago