PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 938 Points
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing, 938.23 points, a negative change of 0.82 percent, closing at 112,800.93 points as compared to 113,739.16 points on the last trading day.
A total of 455,394,404 shares were traded during the day as compared to 787,438,742 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs21.524 billion against Rs33.097 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,173 of them recorded gains and 219 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak International Bulk with 35,412,456 shares at Rs.
8.71 per share, K-Electric Limited with 24,737,842 shares at Rs.4.67 per share and Ghani Global Glass with 19,830,999 shares at Rs.9.15 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.48.71 per share closing at Rs.7,345.84 whereas runner-up was Supernet Technologies Limited with Rs.43.75 rise in its share price to close at Rs.839.36.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.215.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs.147.67 decline in its per share price to Rs.9,394.33.
