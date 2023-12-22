Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 988 Points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 988.47 points, a negative change of 1.58 percent, closing at 61,705.09 points against 62,693.57 points the previous trading day

A total of 671,550,776 shares valuing Rs.13.709 billion were traded during the day as compared to 812,383,481 shares valuing Rs. 16.687 billion the last day.

Some 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 116 of them recorded gains and 226 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 10 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 113,995,869 shares at Rs.

5.18 per share, Fauji Foods with 85,999,618 shares at Rs.11.47 per share and Cnergyico Pk with 70,076,289 shares at Rs.5.25 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.20.00 per share price, closing at Rs.1,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Shield Corporation with a Rs.19.99 rise in its per share price to Rs.294.99.

Sapphire Fibres Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.118.12 per share closing at Rs. 1,456.88, followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company with Rs.44.86 decline to close at Rs.1,060.10.

