PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Losses 501 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 501.46 points, a negative change of 0.68 per cent, closing at 73,252.56 points against 73,754.02 points the previous day.
A total of 350,721,616 shares valuing Rs10.180 billion were traded during the day as compared to 559,550,615 shares valuing Rs20.208 billion the previous day.
As many as 434 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 133 of them recorded gains and 241 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.
The top three trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Co with 57,418,499 shares at Rs 1.
63 per share, Amtex Limited with 33,746,280 shares at Rs 4.56 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 31,276,558 shares at Rs 1.34 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.02 per share price, closing at Rs 1,449.02 whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Industries Limited with a Rs 24.04 rise in its per share price to Rs 973.75.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 99.50 per share closing at Rs 18,100.50, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 90.86 decline to close at Rs 1,408.55.
