PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend As KSE-100 Up By 305.16 Points

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend as KSE-100 up by 305.16 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 closed at 39,882.78 points as compared to 39,577.62 points on the previous working day with positive change of 305.16 points (0.77%).

Head of Equities Aba Ali Habib Securities told APP the oil and cement sectors led the bullish rally in the stock market on Wednesday.

"Investors are expecting more returns from these sectors as the sales of both sectors have shown a positive the growth in the month of July", he added.

According to pakistan stock exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 501,945,551 while value of shares traded during day stood at 22,288,832,380.

As many as 405 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 248 recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas share price of 18 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Maple Leaf Cement with volume of 38,479,500 shares, Power Cement with 37,475,500 and TRG Pak Ltd with 34,578,000.

Premier Sugar registered a maximum increase of 35.46 per share, closing at 508.26 while Pak Tobacco recorded a maximum decrease of 48.99 per share, closing at 1626.01.

