PSX witnesses bullish trend, closes at 45,916 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 35.12 points with positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 45,916.25 points against 45,881.13 points on the last working day.

A total of 514,384,636 shares were traded with price of Rs 10.603 billion during the day against 339,102,594 shares with price of Rs9.747 billion the previous day.

As many as 377 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 176 of them recorded gain and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 133,908,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.

53, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 39,147,319 and price per share of Rs2.85, and Hascol petrol with volume of 23,439,367 and price per share of Rs6.91.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs649 per share, closing at Rs 20149 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Fiber, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 52.27 to Rs903.27.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs179.94 closing at Rs 5510.06 followed by Rafhan Maize, the share price of which declined by Rs 50 to close at Rs9850.