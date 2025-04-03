PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,131 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 1,131.36 points, a nominal positive change of 0.96 percent, closing at 118,938.11 points as compared to 117,806.75 points on the last trading day.

A total of 422,702,593 shares were traded during the day as compared to 329,990,527 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.211 billion against Rs 19.775 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,247 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Sui South Gas with 53,236,136 shares at Rs 39.71 per share, Cnergyico PK with 20,023,874 shares at Rs8.17 per share and Pak Elektron 15,764,924 shares at Rs 46.41 per share.

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 81.16 per share closing at Rs 892.71 whereas runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs 69.32 rise in its share price to close at Rs 1,583.82.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 81.06 per share price, closing at Rs 22,920.05, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with Rs 51.44 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,197.56.