PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,274 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,274.27 points, a positive change of 0.86 percent, closing at 148,617.78 points against 147,343.51points last trading day.

A total of 1,342,203,045 shares were traded during the day as compared to 935,466,958 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 52.305 billion against Rs 33.515 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 474 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 35 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 128,751,215 shares at Rs 15.

07 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 122,239,074 shares at Rs12.79 per share and K-Electric Limited with 71,652,175 shares at Rs5.32 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 988.18 per share price, closing at Rs 34,065.32, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs376.99 rise in its per share price to Rs26,999.00.

Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 114.89 per share closing at Rs 2,257.46 followed by Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 62.66 decline in its share price to close at Rs 2,100.00.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 330 companies traded shares in the market out of which 185 witnessed gain, 142 loss where the prices of 3 companies remained unchanged.