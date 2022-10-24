UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 133 Points

October 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 133.75 points, a positive change of 0.32 percent, closing at 42,347.23 against 42,213.48 points on the last working day.

A total of 226,743,189 shares were traded during the day as compared to 289,586,599 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.052 billion against Rs 7.870 billion on the last trading day.

Some 343 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 160 of them recorded gain and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 34 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 68,789,500 shares at Rs 1.59 per share, Dewan Motors with 12,410,000 shares at Rs 11.21 per share, and Pak Refinery with 9,543,550 1 shares at Rs 17.91 per share.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 40.19 per share price, closing at Rs 2,062.50 whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with Rs 26.74 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,710.23.

Gatron Industries witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 31.20 per share closing at Rs 384.80, followed by Sitara ChemicalXD with Rs 18.74 decline to close at Rs 231.25 per share.

