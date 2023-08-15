PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 141 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 141.35 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 48,565.75 points against 48,424.40 points the previous trading day.

A total of 251,692,333 shares were traded during the day as compared to 368,334,990 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.038 billion against Rs17.063 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 32,221,592 shares at Rs 2.36 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 26,238,028 shares at Rs.1.22 per share and Dewan Motors with 16,932,604 shares at Rs.14.08 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 118.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,299.00, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar with a Rs 33.70 rise in its per share price to Rs483.80.

Sapphire Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 27.45 per share closing at Rs 1,050.11; followed by Colgate Palm with Rs 11.75 decline to close at Rs 1,355.75.