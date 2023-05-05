PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 148.18 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 148.18 points, with a positive change of 0.35 per cent, closing at 42,241.98 against 42,093.80 points on the previous day.

A total of 178,164,179 shares were traded during the day as compared to 255,265,402 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.768 billion against Rs 9.268 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 361 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 155 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 17,014,676 shares at Rs 1.21 per share, Sui North Gas with 13,671,107 shares at Rs 43.42 per share, and TPL Properties with 9,688,165 shares at Rs 14.06 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 208.62 per share price, closing at Rs 5890.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Tex. with a Rs 79.74 rise in its per share price to Rs 1143.50.

Rafhan maize XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 192.50 per share closing at Rs 8300.00, followed by Pak Tobacco with a Rs 24.30 decline to close at Rs 660.70.