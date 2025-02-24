Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 1,529 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,529 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining, 1,529.17 points, a positive change of 1.36 percent, closing at 114,330.10 points as compared to 112,800.93 points on the last trading day.

A total of 455,533,414 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,394,404 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.888 billion against Rs21.524 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market,176 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were At-Tahur Limited with 43,118,680 shares at Rs.

28.00 per share, K-Electric Limited with 27,220,140 shares at Rs.4.79 per share and Fauji Cement with 25,755,312 shares at Rs.42.47 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.102.50 per share closing at Rs.23,002.50 whereas runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.57.79 rise in its share price to close at Rs.1,098.54.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.45.84 per share price, closing at Rs.7,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs.28.58 decline in its per share price to Rs.9,365.75.

