PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 158 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 158.08 more points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 79,491.14 points against 79,333.06 points on the last working day.

A total of 536,187,271 shares were traded during the day as compared to 916,053,875 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.911 billion against Rs. 21.236 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 56,890,305 shares at Rs 6.96 per share, Cnergyico PK with 48,934,827 shares at Rs.4.16 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 40,218,735 shares at Rs.1.39 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.128.60 per share price, closing at Rs 2,079.60 , whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with a Rs 53.86 rise in its per share price to Rs 592.43.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.71 per share closing at Rs 1,090.89 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 47.76 decline to close at Rs 484.85.