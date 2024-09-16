PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 158 Points
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 158.08 more points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 79,491.14 points against 79,333.06 points on the last working day.
A total of 536,187,271 shares were traded during the day as compared to 916,053,875 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.911 billion against Rs. 21.236 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 56,890,305 shares at Rs 6.96 per share, Cnergyico PK with 48,934,827 shares at Rs.4.16 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 40,218,735 shares at Rs.1.39 per share.
Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.128.60 per share price, closing at Rs 2,079.60 , whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with a Rs 53.86 rise in its per share price to Rs 592.43.
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.71 per share closing at Rs 1,090.89 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 47.76 decline to close at Rs 484.85.
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Business
-
CCP issues show cause notices to ten steel suppliers for collusive bidding12 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,700 per tola to Rs.268,0001 hour ago
-
CDNS to attain mark of Rs 180 billion in fresh bonds4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency rates7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 20248 hours ago
-
Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.0616 hours ago
-
Govt reduce price of petrol by Rs10, HSD Rs13.0616 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab acknowledges business community’s role in country’s economy18 hours ago
-
Significant reduction in solar panels prices22 hours ago