Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 158 Points

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 158 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 158.08 more points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 79,491.14 points against 79,333.06 points on the last working day.

A total of 536,187,271 shares were traded during the day as compared to 916,053,875 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.911 billion against Rs. 21.236 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 139 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 56,890,305 shares at Rs 6.96 per share, Cnergyico PK with 48,934,827 shares at Rs.4.16 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 40,218,735 shares at Rs.1.39 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.128.60 per share price, closing at Rs 2,079.60 , whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with a Rs 53.86 rise in its per share price to Rs 592.43.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.71 per share closing at Rs 1,090.89 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 47.76 decline to close at Rs 484.85.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Khyber Textile Mills Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

39 minutes ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

44 minutes ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

8 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Business