PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,704 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,704.79 points, a positive of 1.16 percent, closing at 148,196.42 points against 146,491.63 points last trading day.

A total of 610,314,508 shares were traded during the day as compared to 473,601,407 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 39.173 billion against Rs 32.882 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 487 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 283 of them recorded gains and 175 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 40,719,854 shares at Rs 1.

40 per share, Pervez Ahmed Company with 29,750,970 shares at Rs2.82 per share and Al-Shaheer Corporation with 26,351,931 shares at Rs 12.24 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 323.88 per share price, closing at Rs 3,830.59, whereas the runner-up was PIA Holding Company LimitedB with Rs186.13 rise in its per share price to Rs 28,001.10.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs259.15 per share closing at Rs 8,394.94 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs100.00 decline in its share price to close at Rs31,900.00.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 213 witnessed gain, 102 loss where the prices of 8 companies remained unchanged.