PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,867 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,867.61 points, a positive change of 1.63 percent, closing at 116,169.41 points as compared to 114,301.80 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,470,661,659 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,118,570,230 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 66.628 billion against Rs.59.511 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 403,228,918 shares at Rs 1.92 per share, Cnergyico PK with 59,584,754 shares at Rs 7.12 per share and Pak Refinery with 54,776,226 shares at Rs.36.52 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.163.27 per share price, closing at Rs.7,586.36, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 108.58 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,999.09

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 154.99 per share closing at Rs 20,820.00 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 64.63 decline to close at Rs.720.32.