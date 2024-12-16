Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 1,867 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,867 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,867.61 points, a positive change of 1.63 percent, closing at 116,169.41 points as compared to 114,301.80 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,470,661,659 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,118,570,230 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 66.628 billion against Rs.59.511 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 477 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 246 of them recorded gains and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 37 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom 403,228,918 shares at Rs 1.92 per share, Cnergyico PK with 59,584,754 shares at Rs 7.12 per share and Pak Refinery with 54,776,226 shares at Rs.36.52 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.163.27 per share price, closing at Rs.7,586.36, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 108.58 rise in its per share price to Rs 8,999.09

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 154.99 per share closing at Rs 20,820.00 followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 64.63 decline to close at Rs.720.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Refinery Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Khyber Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

12 seconds ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

1 minute ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

12 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

12 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

12 minutes ago
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational stru ..

Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM

13 minutes ago
 Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off F ..

Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1

13 minutes ago
 'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regiona ..

'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

13 minutes ago
 RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across mult ..

RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business