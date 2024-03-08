PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 190 Points
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:24 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 190.67 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 65,793.76 points against 65,603.09 points the previous trading day
A total of 481,704,055 shares valuing Rs16.992 billion were traded during the day as compared to 354,153,110 shares valuing Rs14.435 billion the last day.
Some 355 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 206 of them recorded gains and 119 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 30 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 59,083,977 shares at Rs 4.
83 per share, Cnergyico Pakistan with 51,468,215 shares with 4.89 per share and Kohinoor Spining with 45,948,000 shares at Rs 5.52 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 160.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,050.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 29.99 rise in its per share price to Rs.894.99.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 345.00 per share closing at Rs 8,655.00, followed by The Premier Sugar Mills with Rs 23.75 decline to close at Rs 460.00.
