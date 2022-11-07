UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 191 points

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Monday, gaining 191.05 points, a positive change of 0.46 percent, closing at 42,047.36 against 41,856.31 points on the last working day.

A total of 240,219,754 shares were traded during the day as compared to 298,094,545 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.447 billion against Rs 5.465 billion on the last trading day.

Around 356 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 192 of them recorded gains and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were World Call Telecom with 43,511,165 shares at Rs 1.61 per share, Dewan Motors with 17,750,500 shares at Rs 11.41 per share, and Hascol petrol with 16,646,500 shares at Rs 8.21 per share.

Bhanero TexXD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 17.94 per share price, closing at Rs 1,000 whereas the runner-up was Khyber TobaccoXB with a Rs 30.22 rise in its per share price to Rs 433.22.

Ismail Industries XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 33.25 per share closing at Rs 420, followed by Siemens Pak. with a Rs 38.72 decline to close at Rs 851.28.

