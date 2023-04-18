UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 201.38 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 201.38 points, with a positive change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 40,448.05 against 40,246.67 points on the previous day.

A total of 67,536,928 shares were traded during the day as compared to 94,781,630 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.275 billion against Rs 3.056 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 330 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 163 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd. with 3,534931 shares at Rs 1.98 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 3,323,854 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, and Hascol petrol with 2,759,500 shares at Rs 5.55 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 5350.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 71.75 rise in its per share price to Rs 1040.63.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 246.00 per share closing at Rs 18054.00, followed by Khyber Textile with a Rs 51.75 decline to close at Rs 638.25.

