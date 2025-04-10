Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 2,036 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2,036 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 2,036.05 points, a positive change of 1.78 percent, closing at 116,189.21 points as compared to 114,153.16 points on the last trading day.

A total of 638,089,718 shares were traded during the day as compared to 448,693,567 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs36.924 billion against Rs26.585 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 451 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 347 of them recorded gains and 63 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 86,573,180 shares at Rs 8.52 per share, K-Electric Limited with 57,922,646 shares at Rs4.54 per share and Sui South Gas with 44,734,661 shares at Rs 39.13 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 158.17 per share closing at Rs 8,999.00 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 144.31 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,200.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 22.87 per share price, closing at Rs 7,183.48, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs 16.83 decline in its per share price to Rs 1,756.91.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business