Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 2,210 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2,210 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 2,210.74 points, a positive change of 3.54 percent, closing at 64,661.78 points against 62,451.04 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 2,210.74 points, a positive change of 3.54 percent, closing at 64,661.78 points against 62,451.04 points the previous trading day.

A total of 625,147,050 shares valuing Rs.18.525 billion were traded during the day as compared to 590,592,624 shares valuing Rs.16.844 billion the last day.

Some 380 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 328 of them recorded gains and 37 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 76,430,706 shares at Rs.5.44 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 61,550,634 shares at Rs.1.57 per share and Cnergyico Pk with 54,945,823 shares at Rs 5.29 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.300.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan with a Rs.88.47 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,288.47.

Blessed Textiles witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.19.99 per share closing at Rs. 320.01, followed by Bata Pakistan with Rs.10.08 decline to close at Rs.1,722.15.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

CPI inflation recorded at 29.7% in December

6 minutes ago
 EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

6 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

Farmers advised to start sunflower cultivation

6 minutes ago
 30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

30,677 criminals arrested in Faisalabad last year

6 minutes ago
 President SST congratulates newly elected office b ..

President SST congratulates newly elected office bearers of SPC

7 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown

FESCO shutdown

12 minutes ago
Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Baloc ..

Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Balochistan protesters issue

12 minutes ago
 Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quar ..

Dominant Swiatek sends Poland into United Cup quarter-finals

6 minutes ago
 Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta ..

Minister lays foundation stone of Shah Alla Ditta Caves preservation & developme ..

6 minutes ago
 Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukra ..

Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 MDA launches action against illegal buildings

MDA launches action against illegal buildings

6 minutes ago
 Special steering committee reviews progress on imp ..

Special steering committee reviews progress on implementation of decisions

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business