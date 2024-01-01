PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2,210 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 2,210.74 points, a positive change of 3.54 percent, closing at 64,661.78 points against 62,451.04 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 2,210.74 points, a positive change of 3.54 percent, closing at 64,661.78 points against 62,451.04 points the previous trading day.

A total of 625,147,050 shares valuing Rs.18.525 billion were traded during the day as compared to 590,592,624 shares valuing Rs.16.844 billion the last day.

Some 380 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 328 of them recorded gains and 37 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 76,430,706 shares at Rs.5.44 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 61,550,634 shares at Rs.1.57 per share and Cnergyico Pk with 54,945,823 shares at Rs 5.29 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.300.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,200.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan with a Rs.88.47 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,288.47.

Blessed Textiles witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.19.99 per share closing at Rs. 320.01, followed by Bata Pakistan with Rs.10.08 decline to close at Rs.1,722.15.