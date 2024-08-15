PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 228 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM
The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points on the last working day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points on the last working day.
A total of 591,065,051 shares were traded during the day as compared to 604,144,238 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.102 billion against Rs 19.981 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 162 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 91,017,452 shares at Rs 9.32 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 65,313,406 shares at Rs.6.49 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 60,620,909 shares at Rs 1.23 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.97 per share price, closing at Rs 538.65, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with a Rs 33.87 rise in its per share price to Rs 699.11.
PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 84.87 per share closing at Rs 883.73 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 47.50 decline to close at Rs 6,800.00.
Recent Stories
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
More Stories From Business
-
CEO ADM calls on SACM, plans to establish EV charging stations in KP48 minutes ago
-
Asian markets surge on strong US consumer data2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 20243 hours ago
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM15 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports15 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury15 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package15 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme15 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai16 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad15 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln16 hours ago