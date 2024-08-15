Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 228 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 06:47 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 228.56 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,105.98 points against 77,877.42 points on the last working day.

A total of 591,065,051 shares were traded during the day as compared to 604,144,238 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 20.102 billion against Rs 19.981 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 227 of them recorded gains and 162 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 91,017,452 shares at Rs 9.32 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 65,313,406 shares at Rs.6.49 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 60,620,909 shares at Rs 1.23 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 48.97 per share price, closing at Rs 538.65, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with a Rs 33.87 rise in its per share price to Rs 699.11.

PIA Holding Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 84.87 per share closing at Rs 883.73 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs 47.50 decline to close at Rs 6,800.00.

