PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 281 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 281 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 281.55 points more points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 98,079.78 points as compared to 97,798.23 points on the last trading day.

A total of 640,258,528 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,249,092,089 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 25.623 billion against Rs.45.475 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 460 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 220 of them recorded gains and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hascol petrol with 64,823,622 shares at Rs 12.35 per share, Cnergyico PK with 48,065,578 shares at Rs 4.71 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 40,919,425 shares at Rs.12.26 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.117.14 per share price, closing at Rs 19,132.14, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs 46.11 rise in its per share price to Rs 941.47.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 95.96 per share closing at Rs 902.28 followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 59.95 decline to close at Rs7,954.55.

