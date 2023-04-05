PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 29.89 points

Close
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 29.89 points, with a positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 39,717.15 against 39,687.26 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 29.89 points, with a positive change of 0.08 percent, closing at 39,717.15 against 39,687.26 points on the previous day.

A total of 86,723,163 shares were traded during the day as compared to 83,255,062 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.435 billion against Rs 2.186 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd. with 11,002,000 shares at Rs 1.03 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 5,743,963 shares at Rs1.17 per share, and Telecard Limited with 5,347,500 shares at Rs 7.91 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 37.02 per share price, closing at Rs 530.72, whereas the runner-up was Premium Tex. with a Rs 33.51 rise in its per share price to Rs 480.31.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 148.50 per share closing at Rs 1835.00, followed by Philip Morris Pak. with a Rs 26.99 decline to close at Rs 344.02.

