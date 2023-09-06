Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 316.09 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 316.09 points

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday as it gained 316.09 points and closed at 45,807.57points against 45,491.48 of the previous trading day, showing an increase 0.69 per cent.

A total of 74,236,686 shares were traded during the day as compared to the last day's 55,028,384, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs3.943 billion against Rs3.047 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 304 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, out of which 181 gained and 99 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

