PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 321.34 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 321.34 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 321.34 points, with a positive change of 0.81 percent, closing at 40,126.05 against 39,804.71 points on the previous day.

A total of 79,825,518 shares were traded during the day as compared to 59,669,253 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 2.569 billion against Rs 1.370 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 361 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 of them recorded gains and 148 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 8,382,038 shares at Rs 2.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 4,108,936 shares at Rs 1.17 per share, and Pak Petroleum with 3,773,429 shares at Rs 66.98 per share.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 67.50 per share price, closing at Rs 967.60, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile with a Rs 40.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 650.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 100.00 per share closing at Rs 18300.00, followed by Sapphire tex. with a Rs 88.83 decline to close at Rs 1099.00.

