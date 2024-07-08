PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 353 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 353.41 points, a positive change of 0.44 percent, closing at 80,566.21 points against 80,212.79 points on the last working day
A total of 261,649,614 shares were traded during the day as compared to 448,981,017 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 13.024 billion against Rs 18.995 billion on the last trading day.
Around 427 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 216 of them recorded gains and 158 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Hum Network with 20,667,563 shares at Rs 11.36 per share, National BankXD with 19,555,510 shares at Rs 50.92 per share and Bank of Punjab with 17,587,329 shares at Rs5.79 per share.
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 83.98 per share price, closing at Rs 998,89, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited with a Rs 57.66 rise in its per share price to Rs 664.60.
Philips Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 61.71 per share closing at Rs 617.48, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with a Rs 27.71 decline to close at Rs 1,300.00.
