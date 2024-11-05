Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 366 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 366.32 points, a positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 92,304.32 points as compared to 91,938.01 points on the last trading day.

A total of 752,664,527 shares were traded during the day as compared to 589,546,678 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 32.827 billion against Rs.29.959 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 452 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 60 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Power Cement with 66,262,505 shares at Rs 7.79 per share, Sui South Gas with 51,962,511 shares at Rs 16.68 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 32,398,093 shares at Rs.10.57 per share.

Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.73.60 per share price, closing at Rs 2,062.88, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Workds Limited with Rs 49.05 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,081.39.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 554.53 per share closing at Rs 18,667.33 followed by RAfhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 63.26 decline to close at Rs 7,442.09.

