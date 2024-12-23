PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 4,411.27 Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 4,411.27 more points, a positive change of 4.03 percent, closing at 113,924.42 points as compared to 109,513.15 points on the last trading day.
A total of 857,834,976 shares were traded during the day as compared to 754,917,969 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.549 billion against Rs.39.424 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 463 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 361 of them recorded gains and 62 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 40 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 71,053,052 shares at Rs 1.72 per share, Cnergyico PK with 66,471,663 shares at Rs 6.79 per share and Pak Elektron with 38,651,653 shares at Rs.40.73 per share.
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.69.00 per share price, closing at Rs 759.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 59.87 rise in its per share price to Rs 9,250.00.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 299.80 per share closing at Rs 21,100.00 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 46.70 decline to close at Rs.1,88.30.
Recent Stories
Ammar Al Nuaimi receives Indian ambassador
FTA renews its calls for Resident Juridical Persons with Licences issued in Dece ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sc ..
World’s biggest stars get set for Dubai International Sports Conference
CM Maryam launches Phase-II of Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program
UAE health sector expands with comprehensive insurance for workers
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?
UAE accedes to Antarctic Treaty System to accelerate climate action
EAD saves 364 million plastic bags since 2022 ban
Dubai Racing Club partners with UK's Jockey Club
UAE dominates top spots in Drag Race at Liwa Festival
Rubu’ Qarn launches Gulf Bridges in Sharjah
More Stories From Business
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 4,411.27 points1 minute ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.273,400 per tola1 minute ago
-
DG TDAP, ICCI President unveil TDAP Facilitation Desk to boost trade31 minutes ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 650 billion in annual savings target51 minutes ago
-
Japan main stock index closes higher2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Agriculture chemicals imports grew 4.77% in five months of FY2024-253 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 20248 hours ago