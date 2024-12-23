Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 4,411.27 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 4,411.27 more points, a positive change of 4.03 percent, closing at 113,924.42 points as compared to 109,513.15 points on the last trading day.

A total of 857,834,976 shares were traded during the day as compared to 754,917,969 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 50.549 billion against Rs.39.424 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 463 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 361 of them recorded gains and 62 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 40 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 71,053,052 shares at Rs 1.72 per share, Cnergyico PK with 66,471,663 shares at Rs 6.79 per share and Pak Elektron with 38,651,653 shares at Rs.40.73 per share.

Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.69.00 per share price, closing at Rs 759.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 59.87 rise in its per share price to Rs 9,250.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 299.80 per share closing at Rs 21,100.00 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 46.70 decline to close at Rs.1,88.30.

