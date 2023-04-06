Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 633.74 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:24 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 633.74 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 633.74 points, with a positive change of 1.52 per cent, closing at 40,350.89 against 39,717.15 points on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 633.74 points, with a positive change of 1.52 per cent, closing at 40,350.89 against 39,717.15 points on the previous day.

A total of 171,360,309 shares were traded during the day as compared to 86,723,163 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.130 billion against Rs 2.435 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 253 of them recorded gains and 79 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd. with 21,288,500 shares at Rs 1.11 per share, Pak Petroleum with 13,574,497 shares at Rs 67.88 per share, and Telecard Limited with 10,980,500 shares at Rs 8.13 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 168.20 per share price, closing at Rs 5198.20, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 47.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 990.00.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 40.00 per share closing at Rs 600.00, followed by Philip Morris Pak. with a Rs 15.65 decline to close at Rs 328.37.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Cotton Share Silkbank Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Petroleum Limited Telecard Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Product ..

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production - Minister for Strategic I ..

10 minutes ago
 Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 ..

Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border S ..

13 minutes ago
 Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago
 Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

13 minutes ago
 Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

13 minutes ago
 111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.