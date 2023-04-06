PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 633.74 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 633.74 points, with a positive change of 1.52 per cent, closing at 40,350.89 against 39,717.15 points on the previous day.

A total of 171,360,309 shares were traded during the day as compared to 86,723,163 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.130 billion against Rs 2.435 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 253 of them recorded gains and 79 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd. with 21,288,500 shares at Rs 1.11 per share, Pak Petroleum with 13,574,497 shares at Rs 67.88 per share, and Telecard Limited with 10,980,500 shares at Rs 8.13 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 168.20 per share price, closing at Rs 5198.20, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 47.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 990.00.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 40.00 per share closing at Rs 600.00, followed by Philip Morris Pak. with a Rs 15.65 decline to close at Rs 328.37.