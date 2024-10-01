PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 690 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 690.39 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 81,804.59 points against 81,114.20 points on the last working day.
A total of 359,081,585 shares were traded during the day as compared to 297,994,181 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.160 billion against Rs.14.103 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 243 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 29,125,856 shares at Rs 26.62 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 19,621,123 shares at Rs 126.47 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 19,051,954 shares at Rs 1.24 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 194.94 per share price, closing at Rs 17,270.00, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 78.42 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,116.73.
Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 55.00 per share closing at Rs 755.00 followed by Sitara Chemical Industries Limited with Rs 14.92 decline to close at Rs 270.08.
