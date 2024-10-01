Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 690 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 690 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 690.39 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 81,804.59 points against 81,114.20 points on the last working day.

A total of 359,081,585 shares were traded during the day as compared to 297,994,181 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.160 billion against Rs.14.103 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 436 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 243 of them recorded gains and 139 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 54 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 29,125,856 shares at Rs 26.62 per share, Hub Power Company XD with 19,621,123 shares at Rs 126.47 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 19,051,954 shares at Rs 1.24 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 194.94 per share price, closing at Rs 17,270.00, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 78.42 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,116.73.

Pakistan Engineering Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 55.00 per share closing at Rs 755.00 followed by Sitara Chemical Industries Limited with Rs 14.92 decline to close at Rs 270.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Hub Market Share Top Fauji Cement Company Limited Sitara Chemical Industries Limited Hallmark Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

50 minutes ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

60 minutes ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

2 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

2 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

4 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

4 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

4 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business