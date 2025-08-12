Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 75.48 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 75.48 more points, a positive of 0.05 percent, closing at 147,0056.32 points against 146,929.84 points last trading day

A total of 691,658,929 shares were traded during the day as compared to 611,205,197 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.549 billion against Rs 44.004 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Yousuf Weaving with 46,269,963 shares at Rs 6.

09 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 39,944,966 shares at Rs6.47 per share and Invest Bank with 34,389,034 shares at Rs 9.68 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 156.85 per share price, closing at Rs 29,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs69.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,477.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs88.57 per share closing at Rs 8,762.79 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs79.40 decline in its share price to close at Rs32,020.61.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 164 witnessed gain, 154 loss where the prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.

