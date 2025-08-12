PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 75.48 Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM
The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 75.48 more points, a positive of 0.05 percent, closing at 147,0056.32 points against 146,929.84 points last trading day
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 75.48 more points, a positive of 0.05 percent, closing at 147,0056.32 points against 146,929.84 points last trading day.
A total of 691,658,929 shares were traded during the day as compared to 611,205,197 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.549 billion against Rs 44.004 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 482 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 208 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Yousuf Weaving with 46,269,963 shares at Rs 6.
09 per share, Kohinoor Spining with 39,944,966 shares at Rs6.47 per share and Invest Bank with 34,389,034 shares at Rs 9.68 per share.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 156.85 per share price, closing at Rs 29,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs69.71 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,477.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs88.57 per share closing at Rs 8,762.79 followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs79.40 decline in its share price to close at Rs32,020.61.
Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 323 companies traded shares in the market out of which 164 witnessed gain, 154 loss where the prices of 5 companies remained unchanged.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afghan refugees
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized communities in Islamabad
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with exceptional joy: Abdul Aleem Kha ..
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister chairs committee to strategize Pakistan’s engagement with WEF31 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister chairs FCDO to review progress on key economic reforms31 minutes ago
-
KP Govt offers grants for self-employment, paid internship31 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Tribunal upholds CCP’s order against ‘Floor Mills Association’ in price-fixing case2 hours ago
-
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Pakistan secures landmark US reciprocal tariff reduction, major boost for exporters: Commerce Minist ..2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar3 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 75.48 points3 minutes ago
-
National economy on path to fast recovery with record growth, stability: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 August 20256 minutes ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs500 to Rs 358,300 per tola5 hours ago