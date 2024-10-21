PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 807 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 807.42 points, a positive change of 0.95 percent, closing at 86,057.52 points against 85,250.09 points on the last trading day.

A total of 474,949,535 shares were traded during the day as compared to 323,919,892 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 19.659 billion against Rs. 15.679 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 445 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gains and 124 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 59,101,441 shares at Rs 8.81 per share, Pak International Bulk with 27,872,708 shares at Rs 7.05 per share and Flying Cement with 18,493,294 shares at Rs 19.80 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 212.49 per share price, closing at Rs 17,740.64, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 127.77 rise in its per share price to Rs 2,346.90.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 46.43 per share closing at Rs 800.18 followed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with Rs 37.02 decline to close at Rs 1,159.80.