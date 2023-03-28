UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 82 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 82 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) had witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 82.00 points, with a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 40,082.37 against 40,000.37 points on the previous day.

A total of 87,215,381 shares were traded during the day as compared to 64,511,856 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.312 billion against Rs 2.501 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 319 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 141 of them recorded gains and 145 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 23,781,500 shares at Rs 8.15 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 4,170,588 shares at Rs 1.20 per share, and K-Electric Ltd. with 3,769,542 shares at Rs 2.08 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 575.00 per share price, closing at Rs18500.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs 531.49 rise in its per share price to Rs 8088.99.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.00 per share closing at Rs 1017.00, followed by Blessed Tex. with a Rs 27.74 decline to close at Rs 342.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Rafhan Maize Products Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited K-Electric Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Blessed Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

2 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

3 hours ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.