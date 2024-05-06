Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 862 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 862 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 862.15 points, a positive change of 1.20 per cent, closing at 72,764.24 points against 71,902.09 points the previous trading day.

A total of 578,388,643 shares valuing Rs 24.518 billion were traded during the day as compared to 452,155,229 shares valuing Rs24.542 billion the last day.

Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 258 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elctron with 48,443,791 shares at Rs 25.

13 per share, Fauji Cement with 40,362,811 shares at Rs22.44 per share and K-Electric Limited with 26,775,432 shares at Rs4.41 per share.

Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed an increase of Rs 84.42 per share closing at Rs 1,274.22, whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 67.52 decline to close at Rs 19,447.50.

Hocchst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 66.13 per share closing at Rs 1,233.87, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 30.25 decline to close at Rs 1,449.50.

