Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 957 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 09:02 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 957 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 957.60 points, a positive change of 2.03 percent, closing at 48,034.60 points against 47,077.00 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 957.60 points, a positive change of 2.03 percent, closing at 48,034.60 points against 47,077.00 points the previous trading day.

A total of 491,874,957 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,106,081 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 17.884 billion against Rs 17.879 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 358 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 144 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 49,335,324 shares at Rs 1.36 per share; K-Electric Ltd with 39,447,916 shares at Rs.2.42 per share and Cynergyico Pk with 32,410,155 shares at Rs 3.48 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,050.00 per share price, closing at Rs 23,850.00 whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs 60.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 6,950.00.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 30.40 per share closing at Rs 720.00, followed by Pak Services with Rs 24.79 decline to close at Rs 725.21.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises train ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Finance organises training programme on &#039;Green G ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

Sharjah Ruler approves 75 scholarships at SPAA

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Man ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori Chairman of Board of Dir ..

1 hour ago
 Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertain ..

Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertaining to military courts

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akra ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visits PIC, reviews medical ..

13 minutes ago
 BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms thro ..

BoI organizes workshop on "Regulatory Reforms through Principle Based Regulatory ..

13 minutes ago
Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Re ..

Trump Has Three-Fold Advantage Over DeSantis in Republican Presidential Race - P ..

13 minutes ago
 Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor i ..

Court Rejects Trump Bid to Disqualify Prosecutor in Georgia Election Inquiry - O ..

13 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort N ..

Authorities Close Down Beach at Black Sea Resort Near Istanbul After Discovery o ..

2 hours ago
 Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

Rehmanabad traders demand compensation

2 hours ago
 5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

5 outlaws arrested, stolen goods recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business