PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, Gains 982 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 982 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining losing 982.77 points, a positive change of 0.87 percent, closing at 114,230.06 points as compared to 113,247.29 points on the last trading day.

A total of 521,209,059 shares were traded during the day as compared to 499,846,692 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 28.287 billion against Rs. 24.825 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 449 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 280 of them recorded gains and 116 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 53 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 70,133,140 shares at Rs 1.78 per share, Cnergyico PK with 39,599,889 shares at Rs.6.95 per share and Sui South Gas with 31,998,634 shares at Rs.43.76 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.499.99 per share price, closing at Rs 21,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Services Industries Limited with Rs 126.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,542.18.

JDW Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 55.00 per share closing at Rs 913.09 followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 44.08 decline to close at Rs.1,206.00.

