PSX Witnesses Bullish Trend, KSE Up By 613 Points

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The cement sector caused a bullish trend in pakistan stock exchange (psx) as KSE-100 closed at 39,871.61 points as compared to 39,258.44 points on the previous working day with positive change of 613.17 points (1.56%).

Head of Equities InterMarket Securities Karachi, Raza Jaffari told APP the cement sector led the bullish rally in the stock market. The market was expecting the growth in sales of cement sector, he said.

Maple Leaf Cement, Power Cement, Fauji Cement and DG Khan Cement remained most traded shares in the market during the day, he told.

According to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 539,315,249, while value of shares traded during day stood at 25,820,568,728.

As many as 412 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 286 recorded gains and 110 sustained losses, whereas share price of 16 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top three companies traded were Maple Leaf Cement with volume of 34,912,500 shares, Power Cement with 32,593,500 and TRG Pak Ltd with 29,894,000.

Rafhan Maize registered a maximum increase of 450.00 per share, closing at 7950.00 while Mari Petroleum recorded a maximum decrease of 23.75 per share, closing at 1350.30.

