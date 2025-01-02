Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Continued Upward Trend As 100 Index Reaches New All-time High

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high

KSE 100 Index which started with 344 points reaches 118, 220 points on week’s fourth day

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) witnessed continued upward trend as 100 Index reached a new all-time high on Thursday.

A new surge is being witnessed at the psx with the start of a new year.

On Wednesday, as a result of investors' confidence in the market, the 100 index crossed the record level of 117,000 points while the market is still showing a positive trend.

The PSX opened with an increase of 344 points, pushed the index to 117,352 points.

Later, the KSE 100 index witnessed the gradual increases of 960, 1121, and 1282 points which resulted in 118,000 points mark of the index and reached a level of 118,220 points.

