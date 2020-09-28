UrduPoint.com
PSX Witnesses Declines In Points After Shehbaz Sharif’s Arrest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:41 PM

PSX witnesses declines in points after Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest

The latest reports say that PSX has witnessed 900 points decline soon after arrest of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly in money laundering case.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point New-Sept 28th, 2020) pakistan stock exchange (PSX) witnessed decline in its points soon after arrest of PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The latest report showed that psx witnessed 900 points decline leading the overall points level to 40,839. A local tv also confirmed decline in points at PSX in Karachi.

Earlier in the day, a LHC division bench led by Justice Sardar Naeem Ahmad rejected interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif came out of the courtroom from where National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials arrested him and shifted him to a lockup.

“It’s nothing but political victimization,” said Shehbaz Sharif. A large numbers of workers were present there outside the premises of the Lahore High Court.

A few days ago, he had hinted about his possible arrest, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted him to be behind the bars.

