PSX Witnesses Mixed Trend

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 05:27 PM

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed mixed trend as it witnessed nominal change of 0.73 points, closing at 47,418.63 points against 47,417.90 points the previous trading day

A total of 188,680,077 shares were traded during the day as compared to 185,753,898 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.794 billion against Rs 6.223 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 106 of them recorded gains and 189 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,986,139 shares at Rs 1.27 per share; Oil and Gas Dev with 16,050,104 shares at Rs 100.06 per share and JS Bank Ltd with 12,258,500 shares at Rs 5.92 per share.

Gadoon Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 14.99 per share price, closing at Rs 214.99, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs 9.80 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,636.96.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 130.00 per share closing at Rs 1,670.00; followed by Pak Services with Rs 40.28 decline to close at Rs 648.72.

