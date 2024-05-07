PSX Witnesses Mixed Trend
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed mixed trend on Tuesday, with a nominal loss of 3.04 percent, closing at 72,761.20 points against 72,764.24 points the previous trading day.
A total of 621,826,404 shares valuing Rs 24.970 billion were traded during the day as compared to 578,388,643 shares valuing Rs 24.518 billion the last day.
Some 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 200 of them recorded gains and 154 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 23 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Elctron with 64,150,303 shares at Rs 26.
90 per share, Fauji Cement with 40,146,219 shares at Rs 10.10 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 29,971,602 shares at Rs 1,28 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed an increase of Rs 100.45 per share closing at Rs 19,547.95, whereas runner-up was Hocchst Pakistan Limited with Rs 92.54 decline to close at Rs 1,326.41.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 71.10 per share closing at Rs 906.62, followed by Mari petroleum Company Limited with Rs 36.22 decline to close at Rs 2,719.20
