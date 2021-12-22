UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Nominal Change, Closes At 44,174 Points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed nominal change of 2.10 points on Wednesday, closing at 44,174.97 points against 44,177.07 points on the last working day

A total of 151,787,153 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 223,081,101 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs6.571 billion against Rs8.684 billion the previous day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 159 of them recorded gain and 165 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 14,213,500 shares and price per share of Rs24.59, Uniy Foods LtdXR with a volume of 9,103,421 and price per share of Rs27.15 and TRG Pak Ltd with volume of 8,496,788 and price per share of Rs117.53.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs196 per share, closing at Rs5585 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs45.81 to Rs656.64.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs70.49 closing Rs869.41 followed by Mehmood Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs53.25 to close at Rs656.75.

