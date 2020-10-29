UrduPoint.com
PSX Witnesses Record Crash In The Current Year, Losses 1,900 Points

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:01 PM

PSX witnesses record crash in the current year, losses 1,900 points  

The index at Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) was recorded at 39,275.43 after shedding 1,911.43 points.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) pakistan stock exchange (psx) crashed as it lost over 1,900 points on Thursday afternoon.

The Experts said that it was the biggest fall ever of this year at Stock Exchange.

According to the latest reports, the index at Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) was recorded at 39,275.43 after shedding 1,911.43 points. Under the current situation, the sharp prices of 316 companies were out of a total 361 entities available there for trading.

Hascol Petroleum, Maple Leaf Cement and Unity food Pakistan International Bulk Terminal experienced a selloff after the market nosedived which led the investors to an uncertain situation.

However, in a tweet, Pakistan Stock Exchange congratulated Agha Steel Industires Limited Public subscription for acquiring PKR 3.84 billion through its IPO.

“Congratulations to The Agha Steel Industries Limited Public Subscription for acquiring PKR 3.84 billion through its IPO,” it tweeted.

The traders criticized the government for its policies that affected the economy, although, there were many other factors too behind the today’s crash.

