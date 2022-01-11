UrduPoint.com

PSX Witnesses Slight Change Of 6.5 Points To Close At 45,881 Points

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PSX witnesses slight change of 6.5 points to close at 45,881 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed nominal change of 6.50 (0.05 percent) on Tuesday, closing at 45,881.13 points against 45,887.63 points on the last working day.

A total of 339,102,594 shares were traded with price of Rs 9.747 billion during the day against 356,967,665 shares with price of Rs11.870 billion the previous day.

As many as 363 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 159 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 44,675,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.

43, Hascol petrol with a volume of 33,122,366 and price per share of Rs6.73, and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 22,498,234 and price per share of Rs2.70.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 140 per share, closing at Rs 5690 whereas the runner up was Goodluck Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 36.54 to Rs523.79.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs65 closing at Rs 851 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 33.80 to close at Rs860.20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Sapphire Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

16 minutes ago
 FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resour ..

FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora ..

3 seconds ago
 Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesd ..

Turkish foreign minister to visit China on Wednesday

5 seconds ago
 Over 3000 women trained in digital skills, trainin ..

Over 3000 women trained in digital skills, training on entrepreneurship

6 seconds ago
 Civil Society introduces "wall of compassion" at H ..

Civil Society introduces "wall of compassion" at Haram Gate chowk

8 seconds ago
 Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts rece ..

Turkiye's largest tech event Teknofest starts receiving applications for contest ..

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.