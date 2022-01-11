PSX witnesses slight change of 6.5 points to close at 45,881 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed nominal change of 6.50 (0.05 percent) on Tuesday, closing at 45,881.13 points against 45,887.63 points on the last working day.

A total of 339,102,594 shares were traded with price of Rs 9.747 billion during the day against 356,967,665 shares with price of Rs11.870 billion the previous day.

As many as 363 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 183 of them recorded gain and 159 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 44,675,000 shares and price per share of Rs 2.

43, Hascol petrol with a volume of 33,122,366 and price per share of Rs6.73, and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 22,498,234 and price per share of Rs2.70.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 140 per share, closing at Rs 5690 whereas the runner up was Goodluck Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 36.54 to Rs523.79.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs65 closing at Rs 851 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs 33.80 to close at Rs860.20.