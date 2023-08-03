Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Surge As KSE-100 Index Crosses 49,000 Mark After Six Years

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 03, 2023 | 01:51 PM

The index rose by 578.13 points from the previous close of 48,764.55 points, reaching 49,342.68 points at 11:40 am today.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a notable surge as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 49,000 mark after six years.

According to Arif Habib Corporation, the last time the KSE-100 index achieved this milestone was on June 9, 2017.

Since Pakistan's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the stock market has gained an impressive 7,686 points, equivalent to 18.5 percent.

Yesterday, the KSE-100 index experienced a temporary low of 48,178.89 during intra-day trading, but late trading saw a revival in buying interest.

The rally was primarily led by index-heavy sectors such as oil and gas exploration, OMCs, chemical, and engineering, while commercial banks, automobile assemblers, and cement sectors experienced a mixed trend.

More Stories From Business