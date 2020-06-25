PTA Director, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry discuss businessmen issues

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Director (Enforcement) Muhammad Farooq discussed with LCCI office-bearers the issues being faced by business community regarding PTA here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Director (Enforcement) Muhammad Farooq discussed with LCCI office-bearers the issues being faced by business community regarding PTA here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee Member Wasif Yousaf also spoke on the occasion.

A number of issues of mutual interest including liaison between LCCI and PTA, awareness among the business community, illegal use of devices for communication purposes etc came under discussion.

The PTA Zonal Director said the use of amplifier device for communication purposes was illegal and strict action against the users, importers and sellers of these devises was one of the top priorities of the PTA. He said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry could play a great role in this regard by creating awareness among the business community.

He said the PTA was functioning to regulate the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecommunication systems and provision of telecommunication services. He said that protection the interest of users was one of the prime objectives of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

The LCCI office-bearers appreciated the performance of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and pledged to make liaison between LCCI and PTA stronger. They said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority would have to ensure service delivery in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the licenses for telecommunication, up-gradation of services and protection of interests of the consumers. They said the PTA should also ensure telecom services in far-flung areas by the operators.

They said that towers of mobile companies should be allowed after strict process of verificationand compliant to the health and safety standards. They also called for a strict action againstfraudulent elements looting people through mobile networks.