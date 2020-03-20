PTA futures close higher

PTA (purified terephthalic acid) futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE)

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :PTA (purified terephthalic acid) futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active PTA contract for May 2020 delivery gained 64 Yuan (about 9.01 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,538 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for 12 listed PTA futures contracts on the ZCE was 1.31 million lots with a turnover of 23.41 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer and consumer of PTA, China listed PTA futures on the ZCE in 2006 and opened to international investors in November 2018.

PTA, a commodity chemical and textile raw material, is a downstream product of petroleum and one of the most important bulk organic raw materials in China.